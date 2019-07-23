My Queue

Success Habits

Twitter's Head of Content Creation on How to Optimize Your Content on Twitter

Alex Ragir sits down with Twitter Head of Content Creation Stacy Minero.
Guest Writer
Co-founder of Storyhunter, Award-Winning Journalist and Filmmaker
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of The Rough Cut, Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Ragir travels to Cannes, France for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, one of the most prominent events and award shows for the advertising industry. There, he sits down with Stacy Minero, Global Head of Content Creation at Twitter.

Ragir and Minero discuss content optimization for Twitter, the potential for integrated marketing campaigns and how paid and organic reach should complement each other. 

Click the video to hear more.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices. 

