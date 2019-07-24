How Things Change When You Become a Boss

This female entrepreneur discusses what changes she noticed as her business expanded.

July 24, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Boss Babe CEO Natalie Ellis, who shares how each of her days are completely novel. One day, she may be creating a social media post for the brand, and the next she may be interacting directly with customers.

Click the video to hear more about Ellis's day-to-day activities and the difference between working for yourself and becoming the boss of others.

