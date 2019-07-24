My Queue

Health and Wellness

How Tech-Infused Clothing Has the Potential to Improve Personal Health

Learn how a few clothing startups are creating tools to monitor health habits and problems.
2 min read
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District speaks with Dan Herman, the VP of Strategy for Myant Inc., about the technology of textile computing. 

By embedding certain pieces of technology into clothing, companies like Myant can play a part in improving people's health and streamlining medical diagnoses. Textile computing is an especially useful innovation because everybody wears clothes. Myant makes a broad range of "smart clothing," including boxers, briefs and leggings. Each piece differs in its health- and fitness-themed functions, from monitoring your heart rate to whether you're taking the right medications. 

Click the video to hear more. 

