5 Easy Tips to Combat Nerves and Excel at Public Speaking

To keep the butterflies in your stomach at bay, make sure you put in the practice time.

July 24, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose recruits fellow entrepreneur and public speaking expert Grant Baldwin to explain a few tips that will help you become more comfortable speaking in front of audiences.

Baldwin points out that nerves are not necessarily a sign you will make a fool of yourself. Instead, they're a sign you are excited and filled with energy.

Here are five tips Baldwin recommends when preparing for a big speech:

Practice consistently and be prepared before you walk up to speak. Visit your speaking space beforehand. Be passionate about your topic. Slow down. Remind yourself that the audience is on your side.

To learn more public speaking, click on the video.

