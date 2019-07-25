How to Create a Cohesive Marketing Plan

Do you have an approach to continuously get results from your marketing plan?

July 25, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Enterpreneur Network partner Eric Siu explains how to create a successful marketing plan. Start by taking an honest look at your business and how it compares to your competitors. Are you staying organized, following a schedule and blocking out distractions?

You should also make an effort to surround yourself with other ambitious people so you don't find yourself operating in a vacuum. For off-site meetings and team discussions, Siu recommends using video chat and taking advantage of tools like Zoom, Skype and Slack.

Click play to hear more from Eric Siu about creating a marketing plan.

