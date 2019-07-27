How Brian and Michael Orakpo Tackle Business Together

Brothers Brian and Michael Oprako shed light on how their experience as athletes prepared them to launch their own businesses.

July 27, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Former NFL player Brian Orakpo and his brother Michael talk about their recent business ventures, including Athlete Connect and Gigi’s Cupcakes, as well as their vision for the future of those businesses. The pair discuss how they strive to separate their family matters and business operations, as well as their views on how to effectively bootstrap a startup.

The brothers and The Playbook host David Meltzer provide insights on when to give away equity in a project and how to be successful when working with your family members, as well as how the best ventures will evolve and expand after their initial launch.

Related: How to Find the Right Job in Sports