How This Man Used Biohacks to Overcome His Anxiety and Fatigue

Renewed health helped Ben Angel reach $500,000 in sales in just four months.

July 26, 2019 2 min read

Ben Angel, the author of the international bestselling biohacking book, Unstoppable, sits down with Christy Chiu of Hive Life Magazine to share how he biohacked his way back to health after suddenly experiencing depression, fatigue and anxiety. Together, they break down key factors that entrepreneurs need to be aware of when struggling with stress and the pressures of running their own businesses and how they can use biohacking to increase productivity and alleviate depression and anxiety.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

