Research

Have You Done Enough Research to Start Your Business?

The more your know about your potential industry, the better.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses the importance of completing thorough market research before starting a business. New and aspiring business owners should not discount how much time is necessary to resarch a potential business's industry and small details. 

In order to get the best results from your business, Tracy urges beginning your research process early. That way, each dollar you spend looking into details will go toward your profit later. 

Click the video to hear more from Brian Tracy.

