Have You Done Enough Research to Start Your Business?

The more your know about your potential industry, the better.

July 29, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses the importance of completing thorough market research before starting a business. New and aspiring business owners should not discount how much time is necessary to resarch a potential business's industry and small details.

In order to get the best results from your business, Tracy urges beginning your research process early. That way, each dollar you spend looking into details will go toward your profit later.

Click the video to hear more from Brian Tracy.

Related: Why Time Management Is an Indispensable Element to Success

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.