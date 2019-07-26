My Queue

News and Trends

A Streaming Video Service Company Raises More Than $50 Million

Plus, Pinterest launches wellness activities, and Starbucks is releasing its own line of coffee creamers.
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Iflix, a free and subscription video-on-demand service that is focused on emerging markets raises more than $50 million. The round of funding was led by Fidelity International, with participation from additional returning investors. The funding will be used for growth ahead of a prospective IPO. 

Pinterest has launched emotional wellness activities in partnership with Brainstorm, the Stanford Lab for Mental Health Innovation and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. If a Pinterest user is searching stress quotes or work anxiety, the option to engage with the new activities to help users cope with anxiety and stress pops up. 

Starbucks is releasing their own line of coffee creamers next month. It's coming out with three flavors in partnership with Nestle. The new creamers come in caramel macchiato, white chocolate mocha, and cinnamon dolce latte. Each creamer will be about $5 and will be all over U.S. grocery stores. 

