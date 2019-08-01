Kevin Mawae on a Faith-Filled Road to the NFL Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL center, talks about how finding faith empowered him to change the way he looks at life.

August 1, 2019 1 min read

Kevin Mawae, Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL center and Quality Control Analyst for Arizona State football, talks about finding faith and spirituality during his time in the NFL and how he makes the most of the platform that he’s built through his career as a professional athlete.

Mawae and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss how the passing of Mawae’s brother forced him to re-evaluate his priorities in life and how important role models are for young athletes. The pair also discuss what faith and forgiveness mean to them, as well as how to make the most of the talents you’ve been given.

