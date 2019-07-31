What All High-Performing Social Media Posts Have in Common

Think about the connection you're making with your audience.

July 31, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of the Empowerista series from Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Alex Wehrley points out one thing all high-performing posts have in common: They always bring up emotion.

Funny posts tend to perform especially well. Posts that are distinctly vulnerable also make an impact, since most people often only display their highlight reels and avoid showing genuine personality. Finally, inspirational posts are also high-performers. Examples of inspirational posts include inspiring quotes, images and transformational stories.

