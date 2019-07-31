My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 4 Episode 9: 'That's a Flop'

Many of the companies in this week's episode still have a lot left to prove.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch invites ambitious entrepreneurs to step into the Entrepreneur Elevator, then gives them just 60 seconds to pique the judges’ interest. It’s a high-pressure, fast-paced environment in which startup founders need to race against the clock while maintaining their composure to make a clear, deliberate pitch that covers at least three essential components:

  1. Defining the company
  2. Making the request
  3. Specifying what the investment money will be used for

The investors watch the pitch through a video livestream while the elevator ascends to the boardroom floor. Once the 60 seconds are up, the group votes on whether to open the doors or send the founder back down and pass on investing.

Related: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 4 Episode 8: 'This Stands for Everything I Stand Against'

This episode starts out with a pitch that contains several compelling points, as well as several red flags. For example, the company is a mission-based venture, meant to help first responders and action-sports athletes contact their loved ones during emergencies. However, its primary offering is not a bit of wearable technology, as some of the investors might have hoped, but instead a card -- something that a few of the judges have alread seen offered in the market. In the end, the vote becomes a split decision. Will they decide to open the doors?

Next come the co-founders of a company called Canopy, which sells hats with interchangeable patches. The idea catches the attention of investor Kathleen Griffith, who explains that she's recently had experience with a similar product. But will the entrepreneurs be able to convert that initial interest into something more?

After that, entrepreneurs pitch flip-flops for women getting pedicures, an estate planning app and a coffee business. But can any of them get through the doors, and further, secure an agreement?

To see the answers and watch the pitches, click play.

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch in partnership with Sports 1 Marketing streams Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur