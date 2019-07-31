How This Founder Sold Investors on Her Company's Unconventional Technology

The founder of this brain computing business discusses the importance of persevering.

July 31, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Ariel Garten, the founder of Interaxon, a company that produces technology controlled by the brain. She speaks about the struggle to convince investors that the company's technology is worthwhile.

These doubts and skepticisms are not uncommon for a first-time business owner, so if you're going through a similar process, Garten's story might be able to help.

Click play to hear more.

Related: How 3 Words Helped Change This Man's Career

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.