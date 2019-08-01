The Power of Clear Expectations Between Managers and Employees

Setting clear goals is one way ensure a harmonious company culture.

August 1, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman discusses how to manage employee expectations. Volman points to one particularly insightful statement from Matthew Kelly, which is that "the hardest expectations to manage are the ones we don't know about."

Volman describes the gap between individuals' expectations and actionable goals. Within this gap, managers and employees can get frustrated, and as a result, create workplace friction. To make sure this expectation gap does not create trouble, Volman stresses the importance of clarity: clear expectations, clear roles and clear goals.

If you are in a managerial position, you can ask your employees to write down what each of these aspects mean to them to create crystallized boundaries. Volman stresses that each member on your team deserves to know what they stand for and what is expected. As a result, your workplace will be more enjoyable for everyone.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: Do You Understand How Your Employees Think?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.