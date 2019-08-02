Are You Wasting Money on Your 401(k)?

Phil Town discusses the pros and cons of using this popular workplace investment method.

Is it a wise investment decision to put your money in a 401(k)?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses the advantages and disadvantages of investing in a 401(k). And is it really worth it? According to Town, investing is always worth more than not investing at all, especially if your employer is matching your financial contributions.

However, Town explains there are many shortcomings to a 401(k), such as limited options in terms of where your money is invested and high fees paid to managers. To hear all the advantages and disadvantages, watch the full video.

