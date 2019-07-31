My Queue

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: 3 Surprising Ways to Build Your Brand

Watch this free Entrepreneur Insider session with renowned serial entrepreneur David Meltzer, who will help you build a brand that resonates with your audience.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Today’s global marketplace presents entrepreneurs with the opportunity to compete and win against some of the world’s biggest brands. David Meltzer, renowned serial entrepreneur and top business coach, will help you to build a brand that resonates with your audience and empowers you with the skills and knowledge to differentiate your personal or professional brand from your competitors.

In this session, you will learn how to find the frequency of your brand and utilize the "Stage Theory" to find the right mix of content, access and mediums with which to connect to your audience. When you understand how to combine traditional and digital media -- and create emotional connections through your content -- you will be able to build a brand that stands out from the rest.

