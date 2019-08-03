The NFL Legend Who Graduated College at 74

Bobby Bell, one of the most versatile football players of all time, shares his journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

August 3, 2019 1 min read

Bobby Bell, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, talks about his upbringing in a small town in the South and his eye-opening arrival to the University of Minnesota. Bobby goes into detail about the misconceptions about being a professional football player and how the low pay forced him to get a full-time job at General Motors.

Bell and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about the promise Bobby made to his father about his education and what it was like to graduate college at age 74. The pair talk about their love of the Rose Bowl, how Bobby was able to parlay his success on the field to his off-the-field ventures and what it’s like to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

