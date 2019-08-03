My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sports

The NFL Legend Who Graduated College at 74

Bobby Bell, one of the most versatile football players of all time, shares his journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bobby Bell, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, talks about his upbringing in a small town in the South and his eye-opening arrival to the University of Minnesota. Bobby goes into detail about the misconceptions about being a professional football player and how the low pay forced him to get a full-time job at General Motors.

Bell and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about the promise Bobby made to his father about his education and what it was like to graduate college at age 74. The pair talk about their love of the Rose Bowl, how Bobby was able to parlay his success on the field to his off-the-field ventures and what it’s like to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Related: Nobody Gets to the Hall of Fame by Accident or by Themselves

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur