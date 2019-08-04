How Jan Stenerud Turned a Ski Scholarship Into a Pro Football Hall of Fame Career

Hall of Fame placekicker Jan Stenerud talks about his unorthodox journey to the NFL and how he was able to live the American dream.

August 4, 2019 1 min read

Jan Stenerud, the first placekicker to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, talks about coming to the United States to attend college on a skiing scholarship, the unique way his kicking talent was discovered by coaches, and what it was like as he learned how to play American football.

Stenerud and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on a variety of topics such as making the most of the opportunities that you’re given, how to handle pressure as a kicker and entrepreneur and the achievability of the American Dream today compared to the past.

