Is Apple Going to Release a Credit Card?

Plus, there's a new app that lets your Instagram followers track your location, and a startup that adds a voice interface to websites raises $4 million.

August 2, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apple might release a credit card called the Apple Card. It is an in-house credit card powered by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. The Apple Card would be both physical and virtual. There are no numbers on the card for security reasons. Instead, when you want to pay for something on a website that doesn’t support Apple Pay, you get a virtual card number in the Wallet app.

Instagram stalking has taken on a new meaning! A new app called Who's in Town aggregates data from geotagged posts and stories and map updates in real-time. Users who download the app and grant it access to their Instagram account are presented with an interactive map of every place the people they follow have visited since they created their profile.

Airbud, a company that helps add a voice interface to any website raises $4 million dollars! The round was led by Hanaco Ventures. By allowing companies to add a voice chatbot to their website, Airbud makes it easier to increase retention for healthcare and travel companies and simplify a booking process.

Related: What All High-Performing Social Media Posts Have in Common

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.