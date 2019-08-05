My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

How a Dentist Used Social Media to Reach 7 Figures in Revenue

Her social media strategies also helped patients overcome their fears.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Partner
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
In this interview at ClickFunnels’ annual Funnel Hacking Live conference, Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett sits down with Dr. Anissa Holmes, a dentist and entrepreneur, to learn how she used social media marketing in her business and helped other dentists boost their practices.

Dr. Holmes uses her social media marketing experience to help other dentists bring in more patients and make a greater impact in their communities. Through funnels, Facebook ads and coaching services, she’s helped dentists scale their practices by 30 to 50 percent per year.

Holmes says it all started with her own dentistry practice. Her new patients would tell her about how her social media helped them overcome their fears of going to the dentist because it highlighted other patients’ great experiences.

Holmes says that social media marketing was the key to getting her practice in front of people, which helps them fight their fears. She says, “If we can unpeel and show them that we are impacting lives in the community, that our patients are having really good experiences, we can connect with them and change their life as well. And that's the power of marketing.”

Holmes also said that the main motivation in her business, Delivering Wow, is serving her colleagues. She adds, “In order to serve people, you have to have ways to serve them. And so that's what I've been able to create, again using this amazing software with click funnels.”

Related: How This Entrepreneur Achieved His Greatest Success After His Worst Failure

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur