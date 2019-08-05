How a Dentist Used Social Media to Reach 7 Figures in Revenue

Her social media strategies also helped patients overcome their fears.

August 5, 2019 2 min read

In this interview at ClickFunnels’ annual Funnel Hacking Live conference, Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett sits down with Dr. Anissa Holmes, a dentist and entrepreneur, to learn how she used social media marketing in her business and helped other dentists boost their practices.

Dr. Holmes uses her social media marketing experience to help other dentists bring in more patients and make a greater impact in their communities. Through funnels, Facebook ads and coaching services, she’s helped dentists scale their practices by 30 to 50 percent per year.

Holmes says it all started with her own dentistry practice. Her new patients would tell her about how her social media helped them overcome their fears of going to the dentist because it highlighted other patients’ great experiences.

Holmes says that social media marketing was the key to getting her practice in front of people, which helps them fight their fears. She says, “If we can unpeel and show them that we are impacting lives in the community, that our patients are having really good experiences, we can connect with them and change their life as well. And that's the power of marketing.”

Holmes also said that the main motivation in her business, Delivering Wow, is serving her colleagues. She adds, “In order to serve people, you have to have ways to serve them. And so that's what I've been able to create, again using this amazing software with click funnels.”

