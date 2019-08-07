How Off-Grid Technology Can Increase Connectivity and Improve the World

The wireless technology is reshaping people's lives across the globe.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Miriam Tuerk, the co-founder of Clear Blue Technologies, about the benefits of an off-grid network versus a grid power system.

The technology of off-grid power takes away some of the previous expenses associated with building completely new systems. Off-grid power is not only cheaper to install than traditional networks, but it can be implemented in many more locations.

Tuerk explains that off-grid technology can improve communication, ensure fair trade and improve access to health care and education.

