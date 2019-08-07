How to Seek Out the Ideal Mentor

If you ask, you may just receive.

August 7, 2019 2 min read

Author and speaker Jeff Goins and Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose share some tips on how to get the attention of potential mentors. To start, make it clear that you are easily teachable. Bring along a pen and pad of paper and take notes on what these knowledgeable individuals are saying.

The tactic of cold reach-outs and candidly asking someone to talk to you can be extremely effective. Often, people who have found success in a particular field are very eager to share what they have learned. If you do find a mentor, keep in mind that they will want to see you take immediate action and then see your results.

