My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth

How to Seek Out the Ideal Mentor

If you ask, you may just receive.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Author and speaker Jeff Goins and Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose share some tips on how to get the attention of potential mentors. To start, make it clear that you are easily teachable. Bring along a pen and pad of paper and take notes on what these knowledgeable individuals are saying. 

The tactic of cold reach-outs and candidly asking someone to talk to you can be extremely effective. Often, people who have found success in a particular field are very eager to share what they have learned. If you do find a mentor, keep in mind that they will want to see you take immediate action and then see your results. 

Click the video to hear more.

Related: The One Thing Standing in the Way of Your Success

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur