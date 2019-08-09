Why Millionaires Don't Invest in These 4 Things

Phil Town describes some tactics rich people don't use to grow their fortunes.

August 9, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town explains how the rich often grow their wealth differently from others. Here are some of the common investments wealthy people avoid:

Bonds. These investors are just interesting in maintaing their capital and not interested in compounding their money. Prepaid plans. Gold. Investing into something that you cannot immediately turn into cash is a risk. Gold, inevitably, is not an asset that earns money over time. Trends. Town references a modern-day phenomenon, cryptocurrency, as a trend that is taking off. Town personally knows a lot of people who invested in cryptopccurency and lost it.

To hear what methods Town recommends, and the method millionaires swear by, click to watch the full video.

Related: Adopt These Smart Money Habits When Stock Prices Skyrocket

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.