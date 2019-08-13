What Are the Differences Between EFT and TFT?

Can these coach-guided exercises really clear out mental cobwebs?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield discusses how non-invasive tapping -- a New Age therapy that, according to Vice, "involves tapping yourself over your body to cure physical and mental ills" -- can help you control emotions and become more successful. Tapping can restore the "positive flow of energy" your body needs to self-regulate. Canfield draws comparisons between tapping and acupuncture in its ability to provide relief.

There are two different forms of tapping Canfield covers in this video: thought field therapy (TFP) and emotional freedom technique (EFT). The methods employ the tapping of points, though the actual sequences being tapped differ. TFT, in particular, is unique in the sequences that are tapped. Below are a few more details Canfield describes as differentiators between the two tapping methods, focusing on EFT:

EFT verbalizes your fear.

EFT has more practical applications.

EFT is a simpler and more forgiving method of tapping to engage with. EFT is thus also more widespread in its use.

