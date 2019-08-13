My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Development

What Are the Differences Between EFT and TFT?

Can these coach-guided exercises really clear out mental cobwebs?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield discusses how non-invasive tapping -- a New Age therapy that, according to Vice, "involves tapping yourself over your body to cure physical and mental ills" -- can help you control emotions and become more successful. Tapping can restore the "positive flow of energy" your body needs to self-regulate. Canfield draws comparisons between tapping and acupuncture in its ability to provide relief. 

There are two different forms of tapping Canfield covers in this video: thought field therapy (TFP) and emotional freedom technique (EFT). The methods employ the tapping of points, though the actual sequences being tapped differ. TFT, in particular, is unique in the sequences that are tapped. Below are a few more details Canfield describes as differentiators between the two tapping methods, focusing on EFT:

  • EFT verbalizes your fear.
  • EFT has more practical applications. 
  • EFT is a simpler and more forgiving method of tapping to engage with. EFT is thus also more widespread in its use.

Click the video to hear more. 

Related: Turn Negativity Into Positivity With These Communication Strategies

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android device

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur