Success Strategies

How This Charitable Business Keeps Its Profits Within the Community

The eyewear company focuses on marketing with the brain and making profit-sharing decisions with the heart.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Chad Dime, a founder of Diff Charitable Eyewear.

Dime talks about how he and his co-founders reached the Jenner sisters. The business owners made it one of their goals from the start to get particular celebrities to wear their sunglasses and see their product marketed through influencers. 

Diff, which donates part of its proceeds to the local communities in Zimbabwe from which its products are made, is actively working to assure its products are benefiting its creators and suppliers. Dime shows off the individual glasses pouches its products are sold in, pointing out that each pouch is handmade and includes a special handwritten note from the tailor in Zimbabwe.

Dime also stresses that, as an entrepreneur, you should constantly think about your employees. Dime chooses to live by  entrepreneurial mantras that include commitment, integrity and charity. 

Click play to hear more. 

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

 

 

