How This Charitable Business Keeps Its Profits Within the Community

The eyewear company focuses on marketing with the brain and making profit-sharing decisions with the heart.

August 14, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Chad Dime, a founder of Diff Charitable Eyewear.

Dime talks about how he and his co-founders reached the Jenner sisters. The business owners made it one of their goals from the start to get particular celebrities to wear their sunglasses and see their product marketed through influencers.

Diff, which donates part of its proceeds to the local communities in Zimbabwe from which its products are made, is actively working to assure its products are benefiting its creators and suppliers. Dime shows off the individual glasses pouches its products are sold in, pointing out that each pouch is handmade and includes a special handwritten note from the tailor in Zimbabwe.

Dime also stresses that, as an entrepreneur, you should constantly think about your employees. Dime chooses to live by entrepreneurial mantras that include commitment, integrity and charity.

