Business Ideas

Should You Get Into the Restaurant Business?

It won't be a walk in the park, but this entrepreneur says if you have a passion for food, you may be right for it.
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network Eric Siu talks with restaurateur Daniel Shemtob, who first began his career by running a food truck that served California-style tacos. He marketed the food truck through Instagram. The platform helped stoke the feeling of FOMO (fear of missing out), which was beginning to take hold on social media, by changing the menu rapidly. 

Shemtob explains that the food truck business never spent money on marketing. Instead, the team relied on the resources it had, including the ability to provide terrific customer service and giving out free drinks to new customers.

It took quite a bit of time for the restauranteur to transition from California Mexican to minimalist Japanese food. Even today, the businessman admits he is still learning, but loving the grind. 

Click the video to hear more Siu and Shemtob's conversation. 

