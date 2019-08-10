Barstool's Dynamic Duo Bonds Over 'Beatz N Eats'

Willie Colon and Large, co-hosts of a new Barstool Sports program, talk about the production of their newest show and their paths to working in media.

August 10, 2019 1 min read

Willie Colon and Large, co-hosts of Barstool Breakfast and the new show Beatz N Eats, talk about why they are such a complementary pair and what it’s like producing content for Barstool Sports.

Colon, Large, and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about topics such as their favorite (and least favorite) kinds of guests to have on their show, the importance of creating content that is authentic to you and why they prefer a “free” approach to produce their various shows.

