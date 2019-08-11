My Queue

Financial Planning

Nobody Will Take Care of Your Money Better Than You

Troy Murphy, founder of Sweven Wealth and NBA veteran, discusses what it takes for athletes and entrepreneurs to build their wealth.
Troy Murphy, 12-year NBA veteran and founder of Sweven Wealth, talks about the value that comes with educating yourself about wealth management and financial literacy. Murphy also breaks down the eye-opening experience he had with his first financial advisor and his inspiration to start a wealth management firm that donates all of its profits to financial literacy organizations.

Murphy and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about the lack of financial literacy within the NBA and within the world population as a whole, as well as the cost of not having a financial education. The pair discuss topics such as their favorite books about finance and wealth management and the difficulties caused by trying to time the bottom of a market.

