Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: How to Push the Boundaries of Human Potential

Watch this free Entrepreneur Insider session with high-performance psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais.
High-Performance Psychologist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a high-performance psychologist, Dr. Michael Gervais works in the trenches of high-stakes environments, where there is no room for mistakes, hesitation or failure to respond. Dr. Gervais’ client roster includes MVPs from every major sport, Fortune 100 CEOs, as well as internationally acclaimed artists and musicians. Ultimately, Dr. Gervais’ goal is to unpack, then decode, how the greatest performers in the world use their minds to pursue the boundaries of human potential. To accelerate that aim, he has curated conversations with those who have dedicated their lives to becoming the best in his podcast, Finding Mastery.

Related: 3 Surprising Ways to Build Your Brand

Join us as he discusses the road to high performance and the small steps each of us can take on a daily basis.

About Entrepreneur Insider: 

Entrepreneur Insider is a community created by the editors of Entrepreneur magazine, which is dedicated to helping its members grow their businesses and achieve their goals. We’ll do that by connecting you with the smartest entrepreneurs and experts, providing access to critical resources and creating a network of peers that can help you stay on track.
