Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: How to Push the Boundaries of Human Potential
As a high-performance psychologist, Dr. Michael Gervais works in the trenches of high-stakes environments, where there is no room for mistakes, hesitation or failure to respond. Dr. Gervais’ client roster includes MVPs from every major sport, Fortune 100 CEOs, as well as internationally acclaimed artists and musicians. Ultimately, Dr. Gervais’ goal is to unpack, then decode, how the greatest performers in the world use their minds to pursue the boundaries of human potential. To accelerate that aim, he has curated conversations with those who have dedicated their lives to becoming the best in his podcast, Finding Mastery.
Join us as he discusses the road to high performance and the small steps each of us can take on a daily basis.