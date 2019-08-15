Why Discipline Is the Ultimate Cheat Code for Life

This video breaks down how a more disciplined approach to business can change your life.

August 15, 2019 1 min read

Mark Brazil, co-founder of IKONICK, talks about his strategies for winning every day, including the morning routine that he uses to get each day started off right. Brazil shares his insights about the difference between the typical East Coast and West Coast approaches to business, as well as his thoughts on the best way to build beneficial relationships.

Brazil and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about topics such as the importance of giving value first without expecting anything in return, tips for effectively balancing your work and family life and the need to support other entrepreneurs by sharing your situational knowledge.

