Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Achieve a Never-Quit Mentality

Watch this free Entrepreneur Insider session with Mark Pattison, who is on a mission to become the first NFL player to climb the highest peaks on each of the world's seven continents.
Athlete, Philanthropist, Consultant
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Former NFL player Mark Pattison is an entrepreneur, mountaineer, philanthropist, podcaster, author and dad. He is currently on a quest to be the first NFL player to climb the Seven Summits (the highest peaks on each of the world's seven continents) and along the way has gained a lot of insights into overcoming setbacks and staying focused on goals.

In this high-energy, inspiring discussion, Mark shares those insights to help you unlock your potential and identify your key driving motivators so that you don't quit on your goal when times get tough. He'll help you recognize your "why," understand the necessary sacrifices you need to make, and get you on a plan of daily discipline to keep yourself accountable until you reach your summit.

About Entrepreneur Insider: 

Entrepreneur Insider is a community created by the editors of Entrepreneur magazine, which is dedicated to helping its members grow their businesses and achieve their goals. We’ll do that by connecting you with the smartest entrepreneurs and experts, providing access to critical resources and creating a network of peers that can help you stay on track.
