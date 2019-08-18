My Queue

Time Management

Success Lies in the Subtleties, and Every Second Counts

John K. Coyle, discusses why a moment's duration doesn't correlate to its value.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Olympic medalist, speaker, author and NBC analyst John K. Coyle talks about how little moments of time can shift the trajectory of your entire life. Coyle shares his thoughts on how to take advantage of time by achieving a flow state, as well as how his experience as a champion speedskater shaped his outlook on life and productivity.

Coyle and The Playbook host David Meltzer sit down to discuss their perspectives of linear and relative time, the validity of the 10,000-hour rule and designing your life by playing to your strengths.

Related: How to Use Your Calendar Like GPS

