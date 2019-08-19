This Tech Founder Breaks Down How to Earn Your Customers' Trust

It won't be an easy journey, but it's worth it in the end.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Colt Seman, the CMO and founder of Miku, to talk about his experiences working in the baby monitor business.

Seman was able to gain customer trust and disrupt the marketplace by establishing how the Miku device was somewhat of a revolutionary in the market space. The product comes with customizations, including a base that can be adjusted to specific heights, along with other hardware components.

Seman notes there really isn't a "Dyson of baby goods" within the consumer space yet. The CMO worked to show that the Miku device is both tested and performs at a high level.

