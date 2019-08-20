My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Self Improvement

How to Break Bad Habits and Make Better Ones

Don't fall into old routines that hold you back.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Unfortunately, many of our daily habits can be destructive to our lives. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner discusses how to break out from these limiting habits. 

Some common habits Canfield has observed includes showing up late to meetings, not returning phone calls on time, not allowing enough time for travel and working too many hours without breaks or exercise. 

Here are a few stepping stones to uproot your bad habits:

  • Clearly identify them. This step can be difficult, since the results of many habits are not evident until a certain time has passed.
  • Identify what your new patterns should be.  
  • Write down the benefits of setting these new habits. 
  • Set clear deadlines for when you want to complete these habits. 

Click the video to hear more about breaking bad habits.

Related: What Are the Differences Between EFT and TFT?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android device.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur