This Founder Quit His Finance Job to Bring His Vegan Frozen Treats to the Masses

The founder talks about how his geometric dessert differentiates itself in the frozen vegan treat space.

August 21, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and host Brittany Whitney talk with Dream Pops founder, David Greenfeld.

After working full-time while trying to get the Dream Pops business off the ground, Greenfeld was able to quit his investment banker job and transition to full-time entrepreneurship in just under a year.

In the beginning, Greenfeld describes the necessity to be relentless and get himself in front of as many people as possible, even if it that meant frequently bothering people and cold-emailing. Greenfeld discusses how just five to 10 minutes in front of the right leader in a particular industry could translate to incredible value.

