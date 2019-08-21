How Practicing This One Social Skill Can Dramatically Expand Your Network

What you put forth to your professional and social groups will come back to you.

August 21, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrerpeneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses the specific benefits flattery can have on your social network.

Rose talks about the habit, in the podcast and blogging world, to reach out to people whose work you admire and emulate. By telling other content creators that your admire their efforts and are open to sharing it, then you are not only promoting positivity and new opportunies into their life, but also yours.

In order to build one of these friendships that feels authentic (versus, as Rose puts it, "sleazy"), Rose encourages reaching out to people and flattering them in a real way.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: What to Do When You Want to Quit

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.