The Importance of Hiring the Very Best Instead of the Most Convenient

To find the best employees, make sure that you take the time to implement a successful hiring process.

August 22, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman says it's important to hire someone at the right time for you, the company, and for the hire. Hiring the wrong person will most likely cost your company tons of time and money. Plus, if your hire ends up being a bad fit for the company, his or her mismatched presence and influence will affect the workplace's overall culture.

