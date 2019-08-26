Sales

Is Sales a Dying Profession?

The career path is evolving due to technology, but sales will always be vital.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The sales system has changed, but the profession is still thriving. In this video, Entrpereneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses how though the system has changed the profession of sales is still thriving.

Sales will only be elevated through technology. Two strategies Tracy recommends to increase the power of your selling in the modern age are:

  1. Use information to improve your sales strategies.
  2. Develop a strong but friendly persona. Even if a consumer seems to know what they want, they will still need assistance. By projecting a friendly, helpful persona, you communicate to your customers that you possess trustworthy judgement. 

Closing a sale is the "byproduct of [being] a trusted ally," says Brian Tracy. Modern-day sales allows for increased connectivity, especially through social media and sales bots, which can help lay the groundwork of preliminary information prior to a salesperson meeting a customer for the first time.

Click play to hear more.

