August 23, 2019 2 min read

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity starting a venture in the beauty world. She will launch a range of beauty products, including fragrances, cosmetics, body care, skin care, hair care and nail products. The list also includes incense and essential oils. There is still no confirmation on where or when her line will launch, but her fans are ready!

Target is launching a new grocery brand called Good & Gather. It will include thousands of items ranging from organic snacks to salad mixes and frozen meals. Target expects Good & Gather to be a multibillion-dollar brand by the end of 2020.

A startup called Fritz Frames is going to make shopping for prescription glasses easier for your kids. You download the app, do a virtual try-on, pick your style, color and prescription, and you are done. It also takes measurements of your child's face with the phone to make sure it is a perfect fit.

