Beverage Businesses

How These Tequila Founders Discovered a Creative Outlet From Their Day Jobs

The founders talk about how they developed the idea for their business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Brittney Whitney and Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talk with the co-founders of JAJA Tequila, Maurice Tebele and Martin Hoffstein. 

Tebele and Hoffstein wanted to find a fun outlet apart from their jobs and felt there were not many fun, taste-testable options in the realm of tequila. They talk about marketing their product on social media to leverage their unique voice.

Click the video to hear more from the founders of JAJA Tequila.

Related: Why This Wellness CEO Celebrates Trying New Things and Letting Go of Perfection

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur