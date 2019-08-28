How These Tequila Founders Discovered a Creative Outlet From Their Day Jobs

The founders talk about how they developed the idea for their business.

August 28, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Brittney Whitney and Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talk with the co-founders of JAJA Tequila, Maurice Tebele and Martin Hoffstein.

Tebele and Hoffstein wanted to find a fun outlet apart from their jobs and felt there were not many fun, taste-testable options in the realm of tequila. They talk about marketing their product on social media to leverage their unique voice.

Click the video to hear more from the founders of JAJA Tequila.

Related: Why This Wellness CEO Celebrates Trying New Things and Letting Go of Perfection

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.