Success Strategies

Strategies for Building a Successful Business

The top businesses do these things.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Partner
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many successful businesses do a few simple things right. Here are three according to Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman. 

  1. Create a strategic plan. A strategic plan can help you recover from being overwhelmed and remember what your company is working for. 
  2. Invest in people. In order to get the most out of your workforce, you must make sure they are engaged and willing to work. Two ways to invest in people include encouraging your friends to read books and inviting them to training sessions. 
  3. Implement a coaching culture. This type of work environment is full of helpful feedback offered in a safe space.

To hear more tips from Kate Volman, click on the video. 

Related: The Importance of Hiring the Very Best Instead of the Most Convenient

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur