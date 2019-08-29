Strategies for Building a Successful Business

The top businesses do these things.

August 29, 2019 2 min read

Many successful businesses do a few simple things right. Here are three according to Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman.

Create a strategic plan. A strategic plan can help you recover from being overwhelmed and remember what your company is working for. Invest in people. In order to get the most out of your workforce, you must make sure they are engaged and willing to work. Two ways to invest in people include encouraging your friends to read books and inviting them to training sessions. Implement a coaching culture. This type of work environment is full of helpful feedback offered in a safe space.

