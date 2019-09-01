Dreams

Only You Can Make Your Wishes Come True

Alexa Fischer, founder of Wishbeads, talks about using your wishes to inspire your actions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Alexa Fischer, founder of Wishbeads, discusses how to use your most sincere wishes as motivation to take small, consistent steps toward your goals and ambitions. The former actress discusses how to train your mind to focus on the present and create a “peace of presence” that elevates your awareness and improves your recognition.

Fischer and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on the meaning of abundance and why they treat money as an energy, as well as how to use your wishes as an accountability tool. The pair talk about countering any limiting beliefs and resistance with relentless optimism as well as practical action.

Related: This Successful Business Partnership Started With a Simple LinkedIn Message

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur