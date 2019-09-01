Only You Can Make Your Wishes Come True

Alexa Fischer, founder of Wishbeads, talks about using your wishes to inspire your actions.

Alexa Fischer, founder of Wishbeads, discusses how to use your most sincere wishes as motivation to take small, consistent steps toward your goals and ambitions. The former actress discusses how to train your mind to focus on the present and create a “peace of presence” that elevates your awareness and improves your recognition.

Fischer and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on the meaning of abundance and why they treat money as an energy, as well as how to use your wishes as an accountability tool. The pair talk about countering any limiting beliefs and resistance with relentless optimism as well as practical action.

