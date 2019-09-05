Team-Building

Want to Build a Great Team? Never Be the Smartest Person in the Room.

Ray Anderson, Vice President for University Athletics and Athletic Director at Arizona State University, talks about his strategy for building a winning team.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ray Anderson, Vice President for University Athletics and Athletic Director at Arizona State University, discusses how his education, as well as his early career in the sports industry, prepared him to handle running athletics at a major university like ASU. Anderson shares his thoughts on fostering leadership development for student-athletes and the need to prioritize their academic success in addition to on-field success.

Anderson and The Playbook host David Meltzer talk about topics such as the path to becoming an athletic director, the importance of radical humility and how to build a collaborative culture that is focused on teamwork.

Related: Solving Global Problems with Innovation and Science Fiction

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur