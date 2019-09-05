Want to Build a Great Team? Never Be the Smartest Person in the Room.

Ray Anderson, Vice President for University Athletics and Athletic Director at Arizona State University, talks about his strategy for building a winning team.

September 5, 2019 1 min read

Ray Anderson, Vice President for University Athletics and Athletic Director at Arizona State University, discusses how his education, as well as his early career in the sports industry, prepared him to handle running athletics at a major university like ASU. Anderson shares his thoughts on fostering leadership development for student-athletes and the need to prioritize their academic success in addition to on-field success.

Anderson and The Playbook host David Meltzer talk about topics such as the path to becoming an athletic director, the importance of radical humility and how to build a collaborative culture that is focused on teamwork.

