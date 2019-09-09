The Millionaire Mindset That Will Help You Reach Your Goals

Here are some of the bullet-proof habits that help millionaires go from average earners to surpassing six or seven figures.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy describes what it takes to make a million dollars. The speaker explains the feat is possible for many people, but it takes plenty of discipline. Many people fall short is because they fail to start. The following tips from can help you achieve definitive financial independence and a renewed sense of clarity:

Write down your ideas. Many a great idea first began when someone took the time to write down their thoughts.

Many a great idea first began when someone took the time to write down their thoughts. Relax and reflect on your financial goals. By taking time out of a busy schedule to contemplate what you want to achieve, you will make conclusions and connections that normally would have taken you an incredible amount of time.

By taking time out of a busy schedule to contemplate what you want to achieve, you will make conclusions and connections that normally would have taken you an incredible amount of time. Ask yourself the important questions. Force yourself to think about and develop truthful answers. Tracy recommends writing down answers to 20 of these questions.

