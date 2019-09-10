Creativity

This Graphic-Designer-Turned-Chief-Creative-Officer Gives Advice on Unorthodox Career Paths

Here's how to get your dream job, even if the way forward isn't obvious.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-founder of Storyhunter, Award-Winning Journalist and Filmmaker
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir sits down with David Weinstock, Chief Creative Officer of RF|Binder. 

Weinstock began his career as a graphic designer and gained experience as a creative director for The Oprah Winfrey Network and a commercial director for Hero Content before settling into his role at RF|Binder. While at RF|Binder, Weinstock founded The Grove, the company’s multidisciplinary creative group and winner of 2017 PR News Agency Team of the Year.

Ragir and Weinstock discussed Weinstock's evolution from graphic designer to CCO and what he learned that can help young professionals navigate their career paths.

Related: This Marketing Guru Says You Should Focus on a 'Coalition of the Willing'

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur