This Graphic-Designer-Turned-Chief-Creative-Officer Gives Advice on Unorthodox Career Paths

Here's how to get your dream job, even if the way forward isn't obvious.

September 10, 2019 1 min read

In this episode of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir sits down with David Weinstock, Chief Creative Officer of RF|Binder.

Weinstock began his career as a graphic designer and gained experience as a creative director for The Oprah Winfrey Network and a commercial director for Hero Content before settling into his role at RF|Binder. While at RF|Binder, Weinstock founded The Grove, the company’s multidisciplinary creative group and winner of 2017 PR News Agency Team of the Year.

Ragir and Weinstock discussed Weinstock's evolution from graphic designer to CCO and what he learned that can help young professionals navigate their career paths.

