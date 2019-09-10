Seth Godin on Marketing and Harper Lee's One-Star Reviews

The author and businessman offers his wisdom in this casual conversation.

September 10, 2019

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Seth Godin is a living tsunami of productivity. He’s an entrepreneur who’s been inducted into both the Marketing Hall of Fame and the Direct Marketing Hall of Fame. He’s a teacher who’s trying to change the way we learn. Oh, and he’s also found the time to write 19 international bestsellers — his latest is This Is Marketing: You Can’t Be Seen Until You Learn to See.

Check out a preview of the wide-ranging conversation, which includes talk of wabi-sabi, Harper Lee’s one-star reviews, craftsmanship versus quality and Miles Davis conceiving of and recording perhaps the greatest jazz album of all time.

Or, watch the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.

