Online Marketing

Seth Godin on Marketing and Harper Lee's One-Star Reviews

The author and businessman offers his wisdom in this casual conversation.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Creator, The Jordan Harbinger Show
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Seth Godin is a living tsunami of productivity. He’s an entrepreneur who’s been inducted into both the Marketing Hall of Fame and the Direct Marketing Hall of Fame. He’s a teacher who’s trying to change the way we learn. Oh, and he’s also found the time to write 19 international bestsellers — his latest is This Is Marketing: You Can’t Be Seen Until You Learn to See.

Check out a preview of the wide-ranging conversation, which includes talk of wabi-sabi, Harper Lee’s one-star reviews, craftsmanship versus quality and Miles Davis conceiving of and recording perhaps the greatest jazz album of all time. 

Or, watch the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here

Related: Why Emotional Intelligence Can Be Even More Important Than IQ

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur