After Losing Everything, This Entrepreneur Rebuilt Using 2 Simple Strategies

Do you have the patience to avoid shiny objects and learn from the best?

September 16, 2019 3 min read

At ClickFunnels’ annual Funnel Hacking Live conference, Emily Richett interviews Bryan Dulaney to discover how he built his business after losing his previous business, his partnership and nearly his life.

Dulaney says a major turning point in his life was during college when he woke up surrounded by doctors. They told him he was a living miracle; he had just survived alcohol poisoning from a blood alcohol level of 0.39.

Realizing his life had been spared for a reason, Dulaney spent the following two years searching for his purpose. The answer, he said, was “to share my story with the world and help other people share their story.”

Then in 2013, Dulaney lost his business, as well as his business partner and his relationship. He went from owning a successful company to moving back in with his parents.

“I lost it all, and I woke up one night and I had this thought when I woke up which was, 'Do what you know works?' And that was to promote other people's stuff as an affiliate, like ClickFunnels, and service people who need help with funnels and marketing and advertising,” Dulaney said.

So, Dulaney built a new business from the ground up, earning Click Funnels’ prestigious 8-Figure Award. How does he create this momentum for his own business and his clients? By avoiding these two “deadly invisible forces”:

1. Avoid shiny object syndrome.

Hone in on your company’s product, message, and overall brand. It’s better to do one or two things really well than to do a lot of things poorly.

Dulaney says, “There's new offers, there's new marketers, there's new things on the market. So shiny object syndrome is one of those things that we have to avoid.”

2. Don’t be a lone wolf.

You don’t have to rely on just yourself to reach your goals. In fact, you shouldn’t. Think of it in terms of martial arts: You wouldn't work toward a black belt without a sensei. If you’re running a business, learn from someone who has already found success with their own business.

Dulaney says, “The fastest path to success is to hire a coach or mentor who's already successful.”

To learn more about Dulaney’s story, watch the full interview above.