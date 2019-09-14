How to Show Your Clients That You Value Them

Jason House, CEO and founder of the Iridium Sports Agency, talks about his approach to representing some of the world's top MMA fighters.

Jason House, CEO and founder of the Iridium Sports Agency, shares the philosophy he’s used to create one of the top agencies in mixed martial arts. House talks about how his educational and family backgrounds, as well as his experience as a college athlete, prepared him to become a successful agent.

House and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the approach of using strong core values to establish life-long relationships with your athletes, how House handles the recruitment of athletes, their expectations for the continued evolution of the UFC and mixed martial arts and why agents should never make decisions solely about money.

