How These Athleisure Founders Integrated Philanthropy Into Their Business

These sportswear designers talk about building a brand community and working toward a positive cause.

September 18, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with the co-founders of the athleisure brand, Legend, to discuss their ability to leverage their resources to buil a philanthropic brand. Part of their winning formula includes working with high-performing athletes and using the training facility owned by NBA star, Kobe Bryant.

Additionally, the brand's melding of athleisure and high-quality cuts and fabrics help differentiate the product.

The team admits they have also experienced their moments of self-doubt -- especially when putting something new and unexpected out into the market. To combat uncertainty and build goodwill among their fans, the Legend founders focus on building a thriving brand community by turning to their resources and celebrity connections.

Click the video to hear more.

