Want to Make Smart Investments? Use These Expert Tips.

Finance guru Phil Town shares some of the best information he's collected over his investment career.

September 20, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses some of the best pieces of investing advice he's ever received. They are:

Avoid watching the price of stocks on a daily basis . Just like a watched pot never boils, you can't expect major changes to happen each day.

. Just like a watched pot never boils, you can't expect major changes to happen each day. Live off one stream of income, then invest the other. Town emphasizes the importance of paying your bills and maintaining a quality lifestyle; once you've settled the basics, try to invest whatever you have left.

Town emphasizes the importance of paying your bills and maintaining a quality lifestyle; once you've settled the basics, try to invest whatever you have left. Buy businesses, not stocks. Town stresses that you must believe in the companies you invest in.

Town stresses that you must believe in the companies you invest in. Treat all your investments the same. If your investment will still be active in a decade, keep at the process and stick with the business to see its true performance.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How Do Millionaires Spend Their Money?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.